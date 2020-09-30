DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





First Sensor AG: The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has resigned





30-Sep-2020 / 16:56 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc announcement / Inside information according to Art. 17 MAR



First Sensor AG



Peter-Behrens-Str. 15



12459 Berlin, Germany

First Sensor Share:



ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, September 30, 2020



The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has resigned

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, John Mitchell, has announced today that due to his retirement at TE Connectivity, effective December 31, 2020, he will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board and as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, effective October 31, 2020. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be filled in the short term. Until a new Chairman is elected, Vice Chairman Peter McCarthy will assume in accordance with the Articles of Association and the law the duties of the Chairman.

About First Sensor AG



In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and customer-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on tried-and-tested technology platforms, we develop products from single chips to complex sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Berlin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Disclaimer



This announcement does not represent any solicitation to purchase shares of First Sensor AG. Rather it is intended exclusively for information purposes with regard to possible future developments at the company.

All of the information herein has been prepared by First Sensor AG solely for use in this announcement. The information contained in this announcement has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this announcement should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the announcement. First Sensor AG may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this announcement, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the First Sensor AG"s business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realised. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of the First Sensor AG"s strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of the First Sensor AG"s products, technology changes and new products in the First Sensor AG"s potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. While we always intend to express our best judgment when we make statements about what we believe will occur in the future, and although we base these statements on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.