





DGAP-News: ABIVAX





/ Schlagwort(e): Halbjahresergebnis













Abivax veröffentlicht Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2020

















30.09.2020 / 18:00









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Abivax veröffentlicht Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2020





PARIS, Frankreich, 30. September 2020 - 18:00 Uhr (MEZ) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), ein Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Produkten in der klinischen Entwicklung, welches das Immunsystem nutzt, um neuartige Therapien für entzündliche und virale Erkrankungen sowie Krebs zu entwickeln, veröffentlichte heute den Finanzbericht für das erste Halbjahr 2020. Das Dokument ist in elektronischer Form auf der Website des Unternehmens (www.abivax.com) und der Website der französischen Finanzmarktaufsicht, Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF (www.amf-france.org), zugänglich.





Über Abivax



Abivax, ein Unternehmen mit Medikamenten in der klinischen Entwicklung, mobilisiert das natürliche körpereigene Immunsystem zur Behandlung von Patienten mit Autoimmunerkrankungen, viralen Infektionskrankheiten und Krebs. Abivax ist an der Euronext Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR 0012333284 - Ticker: ABVX) gelistet. Abivax, mit Sitz in Paris und Montpellier, hat zwei Medikamentenkandidaten in der klinischen Entwicklung: ABX464 zur Behandlung schwerer entzündlicher Erkrankungen und ABX196 zur Behandlung von hepatozellulärem Karzinom. Weitere Informationen zum Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.abivax.com. Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter @ABIVAX_.



******



Kontakte





Abivax

Finance



Didier Blondel

didier.blondel@abivax.com



+33 1 53 83 08 41



Investors

LifeSci Advisors



Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com



+41 79 367 6254



Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG



Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu



+49 211 529 252 22



Public Relations France

Actifin



Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr



+33 6 21 10 49 24



Public Relations France

DGM Conseil



Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr



+33 6 14 50 15 84



Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC



Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com



+1 212 223 4017



























30.09.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



