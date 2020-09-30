DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2020

PARIS, Frankreich, 30. September 2020 - 18:00 Uhr (MEZ) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), ein Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Produkten in der klinischen Entwicklung, welches das Immunsystem nutzt, um neuartige Therapien für entzündliche und virale Erkrankungen sowie Krebs zu entwickeln, veröffentlichte heute den Finanzbericht für das erste Halbjahr 2020. Das Dokument ist in elektronischer Form auf der Website des Unternehmens (www.abivax.com) und der Website der französischen Finanzmarktaufsicht, Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF (www.amf-france.org), zugänglich.




Über Abivax

Abivax, ein Unternehmen mit Medikamenten in der klinischen Entwicklung, mobilisiert das natürliche körpereigene Immunsystem zur Behandlung von Patienten mit Autoimmunerkrankungen, viralen Infektionskrankheiten und Krebs. Abivax ist an der Euronext Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR 0012333284 - Ticker: ABVX) gelistet. Abivax, mit Sitz in Paris und Montpellier, hat zwei Medikamentenkandidaten in der klinischen Entwicklung: ABX464 zur Behandlung schwerer entzündlicher Erkrankungen und ABX196 zur Behandlung von hepatozellulärem Karzinom. Weitere Informationen zum Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.abivax.com. Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter @ABIVAX_.



******



Kontakte










Abivax
Finance

Didier Blondel
didier.blondel@abivax.com

+33 1 53 83 08 41
Investors
LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 79 367 6254
Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24
Public Relations France
DGM Conseil

Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

+33 6 14 50 15 84
Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC

Marion Janic
mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017













