Abivax announces the release of its 2020 half-year financial report



PARIS, France, September 30, 2020 - 06:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces the publication of its 2020 half-year financial report. This document is available in electronic version on the website of the company (www.abivax.com) and on the website of the French financial markets authority, AMF (www.amf-france.org).



About Abivax (www.abivax.com)



Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body"s natural immune machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.

More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

