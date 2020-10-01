DGAP-AFR: CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. október 01., csütörtök, 09:55







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CECONOMY AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








01.10.2020 / 09:55



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/













01.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1138179  01.10.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138179&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum