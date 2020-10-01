





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CECONOMY AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















01.10.2020 / 09:55







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021



Address:

CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

























01.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



