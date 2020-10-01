DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG english

2020. október 01., csütörtök, 09:45















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








01.10.2020 / 09:43




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Eickholt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG


b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
22.01 EUR 82537.50 EUR
22.01 EUR 88040.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
22.0100 EUR 170577.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














01.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com


Handel vorgesehen. / Intended to be listed.



 
End of News DGAP News Service



63035  01.10.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum