Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








01.10.2020 / 09:48




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Jochen
Nachname(n): Eickholt

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG


b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
22,01 EUR 77035,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
22,0100 EUR 77035,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-28; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com


