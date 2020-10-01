DGAP-AFR: CECONOMY AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die CECONOMY AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2021

Ort: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2021

Ort: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2021

Ort: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2021

Ort: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
