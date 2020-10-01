





CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 09, 2021Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 09, 2021Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2021Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 12, 2021Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

























