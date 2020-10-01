DGAP-CMS: Knaus Tabbert AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Knaus Tabbert AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.













Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
