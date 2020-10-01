



DGAP-News: GRENKE AG





/ Key word(s): Personnel













GRENKE AG: Jens Rönnberg to become interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

















01.10.2020 / 16:06









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Jens Rönnberg to become interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

Baden-Baden, October 1, 2020: The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG has elected Jens Rönnberg as interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Jens Rönnberg is a tax consultant and auditor and has been a member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG since November 2019. He is assuming the office of Deputy Chairman from Wolfgang Grenke, whose Supervisory Board mandate has been suspended since September 21, 2020.

The Audit Committee continues to consist of Florian Schulte (Chairman) and Jens Rönnberg. The new member of the Audit Committee is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ernst-Moritz Lipp, who is taking over from Wolfgang Grenke on an interim basis.

The new member of the Personnel Committee is Jens Rönnberg. The other members of the Committee continue to be Ljiljana Mitic and Ernst-Moritz Lipp.

The duties of the Strategy Committee are transferred to the entire Supervisory Board.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG



Team Investor Relations



Neuer Markt 2



76532 Baden-Baden



Phone: +49 7221 5007-204



Email: investor@grenke.de



Website: www.grenke.de

Press contact



Stefan Wichmann



Executive Communications Consulting



Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg 2



D-53572 Unkel (b. Bonn)



Phone: +49 22 24 98 77 98



Email: presse@grenke.de



Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300





About GRENKE





The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at: www.grenke.de