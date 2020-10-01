DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Jens Rönnberg to become interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG
2020. október 01., csütörtök, 16:06
Baden-Baden, October 1, 2020: The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG has elected Jens Rönnberg as interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Jens Rönnberg is a tax consultant and auditor and has been a member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG since November 2019. He is assuming the office of Deputy Chairman from Wolfgang Grenke, whose Supervisory Board mandate has been suspended since September 21, 2020.
The Audit Committee continues to consist of Florian Schulte (Chairman) and Jens Rönnberg. The new member of the Audit Committee is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ernst-Moritz Lipp, who is taking over from Wolfgang Grenke on an interim basis.
The new member of the Personnel Committee is Jens Rönnberg. The other members of the Committee continue to be Ljiljana Mitic and Ernst-Moritz Lipp.
The duties of the Strategy Committee are transferred to the entire Supervisory Board.
For further information, please contact:
GRENKE AG
Press contact
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at: www.grenke.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1138377
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1138377 01.10.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]