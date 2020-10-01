DGAP-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





TubeSolar AG plans capital increase with subscription rights and aims for listing on primary market of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and m:access of Munich Stock Exchange





01-Oct-2020 / 16:15 CET/CEST





Adhoc-Release

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

Augsburg, October 1, 2020 - TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange) intends to make use of the authorized capital 2019 as public offer to carry out a capital increase against cash contributions by granting subscription rights to existing shareholders. The Management Board, with approval by the Supervisory Board, has today passed a resolution to that effect. The capital increase is expected to take place in 2020, if feasible, otherwise in early 2021. This timetable is subject to the approval of the securities prospectus, which is to be submitted to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in due course. Further details and framework conditions of the capital increase are subject to a separate resolution.

The Company plans - depending also on the conclusion of corresponding financing - to put in operation a production facility with a capacity of 20 MW in fiscal year 2021. For this purpose, the Free State of Bavaria will award an investment grant of up to EUR 10.8 million from the Bavarian Energy Research Program, whereby the financing share of the State amounts to 40% of the total eligible expenses.

In the context of the capital increase, TubeSolar AG is aiming for a listing of the TubeSolar AG shares in the quality segment on the primary market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and on m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange. At the same time, this will enable the inclusion of a continuous listing on XETRA, the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About TubeSolar AG



As a spin-off , TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production including patents from OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg and has been using this patented technology since 2019 to manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are assembled into modules. These have considerable advantages over silicon solar modules in terms of weight, geometry, material usage, yield, long-term stability and recycling. The technology is to be used primarily in the agricultural sector and will span agricultural production areas. Over the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.



Important notice



This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer may be restricted. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with the securities regulatory authorities of any state of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration and reporting requirements of the United States securities laws and in compliance with all other applicable United States laws. The Company does not intend to register its shares under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication does not constitute an offer document or an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom to which Section 85 of the U.K. Securities Exchange Act applies. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and should not be construed as a recommendation to any person to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the offer. This document is only being distributed to (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments within the meaning of section 19(5) of the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000; and (iii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments within the meaning of section 19(5) of the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other entities falling within Article 49 (2) (a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are referred to herein as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents . Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This release may containforward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The actual future results and developments concerning the company may therefore differ substantially from the expectations and assumptions expressed here due to various factors. These factors include, in particular, changes in the general economic situation and the competitive situation, risks arising from developments in the financial markets, exchange rate fluctuations and changes in national and international laws and regulations, particularly with regard to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors. The company assumes no obligation to update the statements contained in this release.