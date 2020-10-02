

Hanover, 01.10.2020. Against the background of current press reports, TUI AG states, in view of the still very volatile market environment resulting from the COVID 19 crisis, it continues evaluating various measures to achieve an optimal balance sheet structure and maturity profile. Among the measures currently being considered, is also a short to mid-term capital increase, with a volume - if implemented - which would be significantly lower than the EUR 1-1.5 billion mentioned in the press. A decision on whether such a measure will be implemented has not yet been made. The timing and volume of such a measure have also not yet been determined.





