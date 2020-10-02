DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english

2020. október 02., péntek, 11:03















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








02.10.2020 / 11:01




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Igor
Last name(s): Iraeta Munduate

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























































Price(s) Volume(s)
32.60 EUR 3260.00 EUR
32.60 EUR 3260.00 EUR
32.60 EUR 3260.00 EUR
32.60 EUR 4727.00 EUR
32.60 EUR 652.00 EUR
32.90 EUR 3290.00 EUR
32.90 EUR 3290.00 EUR
32.90 EUR 16450.00 EUR
32.90 EUR 8225.00 EUR
32.90 EUR 9870.00 EUR
32.90 EUR 5593.00 EUR
32.90 EUR 5000.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
32.8315 EUR 66877.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGRM














02.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63074  02.10.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum