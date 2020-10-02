DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG to increase capital and transfer all of its treasury shares to ADLER Group S.A. in debt-to-equity swap

2020. október 02., péntek, 18:00







DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG


/ Key word(s): Capital Increase






ADLER Real Estate AG to increase capital and transfer all of its treasury shares to ADLER Group S.A. in debt-to-equity swap








02.10.2020 / 18:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



 



 



ADLER Real Estate AG to increase capital and transfer all of its treasury shares to ADLER Group S.A. in debt-to-equity swap



Berlin, October 2, 2020 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER") has decided in the context of a debt-to-equity-swap as announced on August 30, 2020, to exercise the authorized capital in the amount of EUR 35,107,487.00 and to increase its share capital, which is currently registered with the commercial register, from EUR 71,063,743.00 to EUR 106,171,230.00. In addition, it was decided to transfer the ADLER"s 1,603,232 treasury shares (approx. 2.2% of the share capital) to ADLER Group S.A. (formerly ADO Properties S.A., "ADLER Group") at a price of EUR 13.62.



In return, ADLER Group has transferred to ADLER a partial amount of the receivable under a shareholder loan in the amount of approx. EUR 500 million.




Contact:



Tina Kladnik

Head of Investor Relations

ADLER Real Estate AG

Tel: +49 (30) 398018123
t.kladnik@adler-ag.com















02.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1138576





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1138576  02.10.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138576&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum