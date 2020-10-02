DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG to increase capital and transfer all of its treasury shares to ADLER Group S.A. in debt-to-equity swap
2020. október 02., péntek, 18:00
ADLER Real Estate AG to increase capital and transfer all of its treasury shares to ADLER Group S.A. in debt-to-equity swap
Berlin, October 2, 2020 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER") has decided in the context of a debt-to-equity-swap as announced on August 30, 2020, to exercise the authorized capital in the amount of EUR 35,107,487.00 and to increase its share capital, which is currently registered with the commercial register, from EUR 71,063,743.00 to EUR 106,171,230.00. In addition, it was decided to transfer the ADLER"s 1,603,232 treasury shares (approx. 2.2% of the share capital) to ADLER Group S.A. (formerly ADO Properties S.A., "ADLER Group") at a price of EUR 13.62.
In return, ADLER Group has transferred to ADLER a partial amount of the receivable under a shareholder loan in the amount of approx. EUR 500 million.
Tina Kladnik
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 39 80 18 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 39 80 18 199
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
|Indices:
|GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1138576
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1138576 02.10.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]