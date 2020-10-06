DGAP-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

2020. október 05., hétfő, 16:50







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG


/ Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 1st Interim Reporting






Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information








05.10.2020 / 16:50



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 1st Interim Reporting



In the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 4 October 2020, a number of 9,396,316 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
28 Sep-20 7,562,720 21.4175
29 Sep-20 1,679,940 22.6350
30 Sep-20 - -
1 Oct-20 64,896 23.1126
2 Oct-20 88,760 22.4252

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 4 October 2020 amounts to 9,396,316 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 5 October 2020



Siemens Energy AG



The Executive Board















05.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com


Handel vorgesehen. / Intended to be listed.



 
End of News DGAP News Service




1138974  05.10.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138974&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum