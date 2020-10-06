DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S signs agreement to sell its Operating Unit Americas to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC, Mark Demetree and affiliates for a total of USD 3.2 billion.
2020. október 05., hétfő, 22:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Agreement/Disposal
* Closing expected to occur in summer 2021
* Transaction subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust approvals
K+S Aktiengesellschaft signed today a definitive agreement to sell its Operating Unit Americas, comprising its American salt businesses, to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC, Mark Demetree and affiliates for a total of USD 3.2 billion, representing 12.5x the 2019 EBITDA of USD 257 million. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in summer 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust approvals. The purchase price will be paid in cash immediately upon closing of the transaction.
Further information on the sale of the Operating Unit Americas is available at https://www.kpluss.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Dirk Neumann
Phone: +49 561 9301-1460
d.neumann@k-plus-s.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 561 9301 0
|Fax:
|+49 561 9301 2425
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KSAG888
|WKN:
|KSAG88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1138980
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1138980 05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
