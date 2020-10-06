DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate extends Management Board and appoints Klaus Schmitt as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) - Lars Schnidrig leaves Management Board with effect as of 31 December 2020
2020. október 06., kedd, 09:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate extends Management Board and appoints Klaus Schmitt as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) - Lars Schnidrig leaves Management Board with effect as of 31 December 2020
Klaus Schmitt has around 25 years of experience in the real estate industry and was member of the Management Board of Patrizia AG for more than 14 years. Daniel Löhken, born 1978, has so far been responsible for Legal, Compliance, Risk Management, Human Resources and Internal Audit within the Corestate Group.
The strategic direction of the Company, the debt reduction course and the financial outlook for the current year, which was adjusted in September for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, are confirmed unchanged. Accordingly, Corestate expects aggregated revenues and gains between € 185m and € 210m, EBITDA between € 55m and € 80m and adjusted net profit between € 25m and € 50m. In addition, the Company confirms its goal of reducing the ratio of net financial debt to EBITDA to below 3.0x in 2021.
Further details on the performance measures used are available on our website at https://corestate-capital.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/KPI-E-eng.pdf.
Notifying person:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-29
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1139046
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1139046 06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
