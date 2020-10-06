





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















06.10.2020 / 10:10







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 05, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 05, 2020



Address:

exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 05, 2020Address: http://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 05, 2020Address: http://ir.exceet.com/en/financial-information/financial-reports

























06.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



