Hiermit gibt die exceet Group SCA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres (Q3)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.11.2020

Ort: http://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.11.2020

Ort: http://ir.exceet.com/en/financial-information/financial-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: exceet Group SCA

17, rue de Flaxweiler

6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com





 
