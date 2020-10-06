DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm
2020. október 06., kedd, 10:07
Media and Games Invest plc first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm
October 06, 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M8G), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: M8G) ("MGI" or the "Company"), a company in the digital games sector combined with a synergetic media unit for user acquisition, today celebrates its first day of trading on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.
MGI is the first company to be listed simultaneously on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale Segment) and on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm.
In connection with the listing on the Nasdaq, MGI recently announced a capital increase of SEK 300 million, mostly placed with Swedish and international tier one investors.
"We are pleased with the listing on Nasdaq First North Premier and the successful SEK 300m equity raise," said Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI. "Nasdaq First North has a well-developed gaming cluster and investors with extensive experience in the gaming industry. Together with our new partners we are looking forward to the fourth quarter of 2020 and an exciting start into 2021. This step will support the strong growth of MGI in the long term."
About Media and Games Invest plc
Media and Games Invest plc is a digital games company with main operational presence in EMEA and North America. The Company has an active position in games supported by a media unit. MGI follows a "Buy, Integrate, Build and Improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions. MGI has successfully acquired over 30 companies and assets over the past six years. The Company"s shares are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company"s subsidiary gamigo AG has a bond listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For further information, please contact:
Remco Westermann
Sören Barz
Press contact (Germany):
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest plc
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|info@mgi.group
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1139126
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1139126 06.10.2020
