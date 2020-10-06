Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Report (2. Tranche)

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Within the second tranche, between September 28, 2020 and October 02, 2020 a total of 86,811 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from September 28, 2020 to October 02, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Total number of shares



bought back

Weighted average share



price (EUR)

Aggregated volume



(EUR)

28.09.2020

18,065

58.4343

1,055,615.63

29.09.2020

17,698

58.2268

1,030,497.91

30.09.2020

17,199

57.9622

996,891.88

01.10.2020

17,037

58.4912

996,514.57

02.10.2020

16,812

58.0412

975,788.65









Total

86,811

58.2335

5,055,308.64



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, October 02, 2020 amounts to 1,010,613

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

Hamburg, October 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board