Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








06.10.2020 / 17:33




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Jens
Nachname(n): Holstein

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von Aktien (Performance Shares) aus dem ablau-fenden Long-Term-Incentive-(LTI-)Programm 2016 im Rahmen der Vergütung als Vorstandsmitglied; insgesamt erhielt Herr Holstein 13.677 Aktien aus diesem Programm


c) Preis(e) und Volumen


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Preis(e) Volumen
99,0000 EUR 9900,00 EUR
99,0000 EUR 4950,00 EUR
99,3600 EUR 4968,00 EUR
99,5400 EUR 4977,00 EUR
97,7000 EUR 10747,00 EUR
97,7000 EUR 977,00 EUR
97,7000 EUR 977,00 EUR
97,7000 EUR 977,00 EUR
97,7000 EUR 977,00 EUR
97,7000 EUR 977,00 EUR
97,7000 EUR 977,00 EUR
97,7000 EUR 977,00 EUR
97,7000 EUR 1954,00 EUR
98,0000 EUR 19600,00 EUR
97,5200 EUR 1365,28 EUR
97,5200 EUR 1072,72 EUR
97,5200 EUR 2438,00 EUR
97,5200 EUR 487,60 EUR
97,5200 EUR 1267,76 EUR
97,5200 EUR 1950,40 EUR
97,5200 EUR 4876,00 EUR
97,5200 EUR 1072,72 EUR
97,5200 EUR 877,68 EUR
97,5200 EUR 1657,84 EUR
97,5200 EUR 2438,00 EUR
97,4800 EUR 487,40 EUR
97,4800 EUR 1949,60 EUR
97,4800 EUR 1949,60 EUR
97,4800 EUR 1949,60 EUR
97,4800 EUR 1462,20 EUR
97,4800 EUR 1949,60 EUR
97,4800 EUR 2339,52 EUR
97,4800 EUR 2144,56 EUR
97,4800 EUR 1364,72 EUR
97,4800 EUR 682,36 EUR
97,4800 EUR 1364,72 EUR
97,4800 EUR 1852,12 EUR
98,1800 EUR 19636,00 EUR
98,9000 EUR 9890,00 EUR
98,6600 EUR 9866,00 EUR
98,7800 EUR 9878,00 EUR
99,0000 EUR 9900,00 EUR
98,7000 EUR 2862,30 EUR
98,7000 EUR 7007,70 EUR
99,0000 EUR 9900,00 EUR
99,1600 EUR 9420,20 EUR
99,1600 EUR 495,80 EUR
99,4800 EUR 2487,00 EUR
99,4800 EUR 2487,00 EUR
99,4800 EUR 2487,00 EUR
99,4800 EUR 2487,00 EUR
99,4800 EUR 2487,00 EUR
99,4800 EUR 2487,00 EUR
99,4800 EUR 1691,16 EUR
99,4800 EUR 795,84 EUR
99,4800 EUR 2487,00 EUR
99,8000 EUR 9980,00 EUR
100,0000 EUR 10000,00 EUR
100,0000 EUR 10000,00 EUR
99,6800 EUR 9968,00 EUR
100,0000 EUR 10000,00 EUR
98,9200 EUR 9892,00 EUR
98,8400 EUR 4942,00 EUR
99,0000 EUR 4950,00 EUR
98,9200 EUR 197,84 EUR
98,8800 EUR 4746,24 EUR
98,8600 EUR 4943,00 EUR
98,8200 EUR 4941,00 EUR
99,5000 EUR 4975,00 EUR
99,6200 EUR 4981,00 EUR
99,6200 EUR 4981,00 EUR
99,7000 EUR 4985,00 EUR
99,8000 EUR 4990,00 EUR
100,0000 EUR 8900,00 EUR
100,0000 EUR 1100,00 EUR
99,4000 EUR 4970,00 EUR
99,3600 EUR 4968,00 EUR
99,3600 EUR 2980,80 EUR
99,3600 EUR 1987,20 EUR
99,3400 EUR 4668,98 EUR
99,3200 EUR 297,96 EUR
99,3000 EUR 4965,00 EUR
99,6400 EUR 9964,00 EUR
99,6600 EUR 16144,92 EUR
99,6400 EUR 10163,28 EUR
99,6400 EUR 3587,04 EUR
99,6400 EUR 3587,04 EUR
99,6400 EUR 2391,36 EUR
99,6400 EUR 4982,00 EUR
99,6400 EUR 1096,04 EUR
99,6400 EUR 3587,04 EUR
99,6400 EUR 2291,72 EUR
99,6400 EUR 5978,40 EUR
99,6400 EUR 5978,40 EUR
99,6400 EUR 5181,28 EUR
99,6400 EUR 14746,72 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
99,0392 EUR 445676,2600 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-05; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
