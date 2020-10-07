





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















06.10.2020 / 17:32









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jens

Last name(s):

Holstein



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MorphoSys AG





b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006632003





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares (performance shares) from the expiring long-term incentive (LTI) program 2016 as part of his remuneration as member of the Management Board; Mr. Holstein received a total of 13,677 shares under this program





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

103.25 EUR





5162.50 EUR



101.00 EUR





5050.00 EUR



100.00 EUR





3400.00 EUR



100.00 EUR





1600.00 EUR



100.00 EUR





5000.00 EUR



99.60 EUR





4980.00 EUR



98.50 EUR





1379.00 EUR



98.50 EUR





3546.00 EUR



99.00 EUR





4950.00 EUR



99.00 EUR





4950.00 EUR



98.50 EUR





3841.50 EUR



98.50 EUR





1083.50 EUR



98.56 EUR





197.12 EUR



98.50 EUR





4728.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





4900.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





3822.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





1078.00 EUR



97.10 EUR





4855.00 EUR



97.00 EUR





4171.00 EUR



97.00 EUR





679.00 EUR



97.00 EUR





4850.00 EUR



97.50 EUR





4875.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





4900.00 EUR



97.70 EUR





4885.00 EUR



97.50 EUR





4875.00 EUR



97.50 EUR





1852.50 EUR



97.50 EUR





2632.50 EUR



97.50 EUR





390.00 EUR



97.50 EUR





4875.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





4900.00 EUR



97.30 EUR





4865.00 EUR



97.14 EUR





4857.00 EUR



97.04 EUR





4852.00 EUR



96.26 EUR





4813.00 EUR



96.00 EUR





4800.00 EUR



96.00 EUR





4800.00 EUR



96.00 EUR





4800.00 EUR



97.00 EUR





4850.00 EUR



97.00 EUR





4850.00 EUR



97.10 EUR





1747.80 EUR



97.10 EUR





3689.80 EUR



97.10 EUR





2427.50 EUR



97.10 EUR





6408.60 EUR



97.10 EUR





29421.30 EUR



98.00 EUR





5782.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





43218.00 EUR



98.32 EUR





1081.52 EUR



98.30 EUR





6782.70 EUR



98.28 EUR





15331.68 EUR



98.26 EUR





1375.64 EUR



98.40 EUR





38277.60 EUR



98.40 EUR





10922.40 EUR



98.20 EUR





1080.20 EUR



98.20 EUR





4419.00 EUR



98.20 EUR





19050.80 EUR



98.00 EUR





196.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





39004.00 EUR



98.04 EUR





98.04 EUR



98.02 EUR





4116.84 EUR



98.00 EUR





15386.00 EUR



98.10 EUR





19620.00 EUR



98.10 EUR





19620.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

97.9893 EUR





440952.0400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-02; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























06.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



