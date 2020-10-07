





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















06.10.2020 / 17:32









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Jens

Nachname(n):

Holstein



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

MorphoSys AG





b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006632003





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von Aktien (Performance Shares) aus dem ablaufenden Long-Term-Incentive-(LTI-)Programm 2016 im Rahmen der Vergütung als Vorstandsmitglied; insgesamt erhielt Herr Holstein 13.677 Aktien aus diesem Programm





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

103,25 EUR





5162,50 EUR



101,00 EUR





5050,00 EUR



100,00 EUR





3400,00 EUR



100,00 EUR





1600,00 EUR



100,00 EUR





5000,00 EUR



99,60 EUR





4980,00 EUR



98,50 EUR





1379,00 EUR



98,50 EUR





3546,00 EUR



99,00 EUR





4950,00 EUR



99,00 EUR





4950,00 EUR



98,50 EUR





3841,50 EUR



98,50 EUR





1083,50 EUR



98,56 EUR





197,12 EUR



98,50 EUR





4728,00 EUR



98,00 EUR





4900,00 EUR



98,00 EUR





3822,00 EUR



98,00 EUR





1078,00 EUR



97,10 EUR





4855,00 EUR



97,00 EUR





4171,00 EUR



97,00 EUR





679,00 EUR



97,00 EUR





4850,00 EUR



97,50 EUR





4875,00 EUR



98,00 EUR





4900,00 EUR



97,70 EUR





4885,00 EUR



97,50 EUR





4875,00 EUR



97,50 EUR





1852,50 EUR



97,50 EUR





2632,50 EUR



97,50 EUR





390,00 EUR



97,50 EUR





4875,00 EUR



98,00 EUR





4900,00 EUR



97,30 EUR





4865,00 EUR



97,14 EUR





4857,00 EUR



97,04 EUR





4852,00 EUR



96,26 EUR





4813,00 EUR



96,00 EUR





4800,00 EUR



96,00 EUR





4800,00 EUR



96,00 EUR





4800,00 EUR



97,00 EUR





4850,00 EUR



97,00 EUR





4850,00 EUR



97,10 EUR





1747,80 EUR



97,10 EUR





3689,80 EUR



97,10 EUR





2427,50 EUR



97,10 EUR





6408,60 EUR



97,10 EUR





29421,30 EUR



98,00 EUR





5782,00 EUR



98,00 EUR





43218,00 EUR



98,32 EUR





1081,52 EUR



98,30 EUR





6782,70 EUR



98,28 EUR





15331,68 EUR



98,26 EUR





1375,64 EUR



98,40 EUR





38277,60 EUR



98,40 EUR





10922,40 EUR



98,20 EUR





1080,20 EUR



98,20 EUR





4419,00 EUR



98,20 EUR





19050,80 EUR



98,00 EUR





196,00 EUR



98,00 EUR





39004,00 EUR



98,04 EUR





98,04 EUR



98,02 EUR





4116,84 EUR



98,00 EUR





15386,00 EUR



98,10 EUR





19620,00 EUR



98,10 EUR





19620,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

97,9893 EUR





440952,0400 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-02; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























06.10.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



