Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








06.10.2020 / 17:32




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Jens
Nachname(n): Holstein

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von Aktien (Performance Shares) aus dem ablaufenden Long-Term-Incentive-(LTI-)Programm 2016 im Rahmen der Vergütung als Vorstandsmitglied; insgesamt erhielt Herr Holstein 13.677 Aktien aus diesem Programm


c) Preis(e) und Volumen
























































































































































































































































































































Preis(e) Volumen
103,25 EUR 5162,50 EUR
101,00 EUR 5050,00 EUR
100,00 EUR 3400,00 EUR
100,00 EUR 1600,00 EUR
100,00 EUR 5000,00 EUR
99,60 EUR 4980,00 EUR
98,50 EUR 1379,00 EUR
98,50 EUR 3546,00 EUR
99,00 EUR 4950,00 EUR
99,00 EUR 4950,00 EUR
98,50 EUR 3841,50 EUR
98,50 EUR 1083,50 EUR
98,56 EUR 197,12 EUR
98,50 EUR 4728,00 EUR
98,00 EUR 4900,00 EUR
98,00 EUR 3822,00 EUR
98,00 EUR 1078,00 EUR
97,10 EUR 4855,00 EUR
97,00 EUR 4171,00 EUR
97,00 EUR 679,00 EUR
97,00 EUR 4850,00 EUR
97,50 EUR 4875,00 EUR
98,00 EUR 4900,00 EUR
97,70 EUR 4885,00 EUR
97,50 EUR 4875,00 EUR
97,50 EUR 1852,50 EUR
97,50 EUR 2632,50 EUR
97,50 EUR 390,00 EUR
97,50 EUR 4875,00 EUR
98,00 EUR 4900,00 EUR
97,30 EUR 4865,00 EUR
97,14 EUR 4857,00 EUR
97,04 EUR 4852,00 EUR
96,26 EUR 4813,00 EUR
96,00 EUR 4800,00 EUR
96,00 EUR 4800,00 EUR
96,00 EUR 4800,00 EUR
97,00 EUR 4850,00 EUR
97,00 EUR 4850,00 EUR
97,10 EUR 1747,80 EUR
97,10 EUR 3689,80 EUR
97,10 EUR 2427,50 EUR
97,10 EUR 6408,60 EUR
97,10 EUR 29421,30 EUR
98,00 EUR 5782,00 EUR
98,00 EUR 43218,00 EUR
98,32 EUR 1081,52 EUR
98,30 EUR 6782,70 EUR
98,28 EUR 15331,68 EUR
98,26 EUR 1375,64 EUR
98,40 EUR 38277,60 EUR
98,40 EUR 10922,40 EUR
98,20 EUR 1080,20 EUR
98,20 EUR 4419,00 EUR
98,20 EUR 19050,80 EUR
98,00 EUR 196,00 EUR
98,00 EUR 39004,00 EUR
98,04 EUR 98,04 EUR
98,02 EUR 4116,84 EUR
98,00 EUR 15386,00 EUR
98,10 EUR 19620,00 EUR
98,10 EUR 19620,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
97,9893 EUR 440952,0400 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-02; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



63102  06.10.2020 


