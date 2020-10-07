





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jens

Last name(s):

Holstein



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MorphoSys AG





b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006632003





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares (performance shares) from the expiring long-term incentive (LTI) program 2016 as part of his remuneration as member of the Management Board; Mr. Holstein received a total of 13,677 shares under this program





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

99.0000 EUR





9900.00 EUR



99.0000 EUR





4950.00 EUR



99.3600 EUR





4968.00 EUR



99.5400 EUR





4977.00 EUR



97.7000 EUR





10747.00 EUR



97.7000 EUR





977.00 EUR



97.7000 EUR





977.00 EUR



97.7000 EUR





977.00 EUR



97.7000 EUR





977.00 EUR



97.7000 EUR





977.00 EUR



97.7000 EUR





977.00 EUR



97.7000 EUR





977.00 EUR



97.7000 EUR





1954.00 EUR



98.0000 EUR





19600.00 EUR



97.5200 EUR





1365.28 EUR



97.5200 EUR





1072.72 EUR



97.5200 EUR





2438.00 EUR



97.5200 EUR





487.60 EUR



97.5200 EUR





1267.76 EUR



97.5200 EUR





1950.40 EUR



97.5200 EUR





4876.00 EUR



97.5200 EUR





1072.72 EUR



97.5200 EUR





877.68 EUR



97.5200 EUR





1657.84 EUR



97.5200 EUR





2438.00 EUR



97.4800 EUR





487.40 EUR



97.4800 EUR





1949.60 EUR



97.4800 EUR





1949.60 EUR



97.4800 EUR





1949.60 EUR



97.4800 EUR





1462.20 EUR



97.4800 EUR





1949.60 EUR



97.4800 EUR





2339.52 EUR



97.4800 EUR





2144.56 EUR



97.4800 EUR





1364.72 EUR



97.4800 EUR





682.36 EUR



97.4800 EUR





1364.72 EUR



97.4800 EUR





1852.12 EUR



98.1800 EUR





19636.00 EUR



98.9000 EUR





9890.00 EUR



98.6600 EUR





9866.00 EUR



98.7800 EUR





9878.00 EUR



99.0000 EUR





9900.00 EUR



98.7000 EUR





2862.30 EUR



98.7000 EUR





7007.70 EUR



99.0000 EUR





9900.00 EUR



99.1600 EUR





9420.20 EUR



99.1600 EUR





495.80 EUR



99.4800 EUR





2487.00 EUR



99.4800 EUR





2487.00 EUR



99.4800 EUR





2487.00 EUR



99.4800 EUR





2487.00 EUR



99.4800 EUR





2487.00 EUR



99.4800 EUR





2487.00 EUR



99.4800 EUR





1691.16 EUR



99.4800 EUR





795.84 EUR



99.4800 EUR





2487.00 EUR



99.8000 EUR





9980.00 EUR



100.0000 EUR





10000.00 EUR



100.0000 EUR





10000.00 EUR



99.6800 EUR





9968.00 EUR



100.0000 EUR





10000.00 EUR



98.9200 EUR





9892.00 EUR



98.8400 EUR





4942.00 EUR



99.0000 EUR





4950.00 EUR



98.9200 EUR





197.84 EUR



98.8800 EUR





4746.24 EUR



98.8600 EUR





4943.00 EUR



98.8200 EUR





4941.00 EUR



99.5000 EUR





4975.00 EUR



99.6200 EUR





4981.00 EUR



99.6200 EUR





4981.00 EUR



99.7000 EUR





4985.00 EUR



99.8000 EUR





4990.00 EUR



100.0000 EUR





8900.00 EUR



100.0000 EUR





1100.00 EUR



99.4000 EUR





4970.00 EUR



99.3600 EUR





4968.00 EUR



99.3600 EUR





2980.80 EUR



99.3600 EUR





1987.20 EUR



99.3400 EUR





4668.98 EUR



99.3200 EUR





297.96 EUR



99.3000 EUR





4965.00 EUR



99.6400 EUR





9964.00 EUR



99.6600 EUR





16144.92 EUR



99.6400 EUR





10163.28 EUR



99.6400 EUR





3587.04 EUR



99.6400 EUR





3587.04 EUR



99.6400 EUR





2391.36 EUR



99.6400 EUR





4982.00 EUR



99.6400 EUR





1096.04 EUR



99.6400 EUR





3587.04 EUR



99.6400 EUR





2291.72 EUR



99.6400 EUR





5978.40 EUR



99.6400 EUR





5978.40 EUR



99.6400 EUR





5181.28 EUR



99.6400 EUR





14746.72 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

99.0392 EUR





445676.2600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-05; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



