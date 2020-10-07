





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Sebastian

Nachname(n):

Säuberlich



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Westwing Group AG





b) LEI

529900BN8B4KAHILIX84



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Schuldtitel

ISIN:

DE000MF9MHB7





b) Art des Geschäfts

Abgabe von 2.500 Schuldtiteln im Rahmen einer Schenkung





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0,0 EUR





0,0 EUR



0,0 EUR





0,0 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-01; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



