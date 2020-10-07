DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








06.10.2020 / 19:35




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Sebastian
Nachname(n): Säuberlich

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Westwing Group AG


b) LEI

529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Schuldtitel
ISIN: DE000MF9MHB7


b) Art des Geschäfts

Abgabe von 2.500 Schuldtiteln im Rahmen einer Schenkung


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
0,0 EUR 0,0 EUR
0,0 EUR 0,0 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-01; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.westwing.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



63115  06.10.2020 


