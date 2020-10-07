





















06.10.2020 / 19:35









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Sebastian

Last name(s):

Säuberlich



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Westwing Group AG





b) LEI

529900BN8B4KAHILIX84



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000MF9MHB7





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 2,500 debt instruments in connection with a gift





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR



0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-01; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



