1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Christoph
Nachname(n): Husmann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
17,34 EUR 34680,00 EUR
17,50 EUR 63787,50 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
17,4433 EUR 98467,5000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-06; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurt - Xetra
MIC: XFRA














