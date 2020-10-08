DGAP-Adhoc: RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG submits request for exclusion of the minority shareholders of Renk Aktiengesellschaft
2020. október 07., szerda, 12:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RENK AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Funds
Augsburg, 7 October 2020. Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH) („Rebecca BidCo") today notified Renk Aktiengesellschaft („RENK"), that it holds RENK shares repre-senting more than 90% of RENK"s registered share capital. At the same time, Rebecca BidCo submitted the request pursuant to Sec. 62 para. 1 und para. 5 of the German Transformation Act (UmwG) in conjunction with Sec. 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) that RENK"s general shareholders" meeting shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Rebecca BidCo in exchange for an adequate cash compensation in connection with a merger of RENK into Rebecca BidCo (merger squeeze-out - verschmelzungsrechtlicher Squeeze-out).
The amount of the adequate cash compensation to be determined by Rebecca BidCo will be notified by Rebecca BidCo to RENK separately in due time and will subsequently be published by RENK. The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is dependent on the approval by RENK"s general shareholders" meeting and the entry of the squeeze-out resolution and the mer-ger into the commercial registers at the seat of RENK and Rebecca BidCo, respectively.
Contact:
Mr Florian Hofbauer
CEO
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
+49 (0) 821 5700 215
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RENK AG
|Gögginger Straße 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|0821-5700-266
|Fax:
|0821-5700-573
|E-mail:
|winfried.vogl@renk.biz
|Internet:
|https://www.renk-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007850000, DE0007850000
|WKN:
|785000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1139383
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1139383 07-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
