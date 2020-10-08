DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel





Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes two new Supervisory Board members to Annual General Meeting





Berlin, 7 October 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia decided today to nominate two new Supervisory Board members for election at the ordinary Annual General Meeting scheduled for 10 November 2020. The new members shall succeed the current Supervisory Board members Botho Oppermann and Dr Mathias Schindl. Mr Oppermann has resigned by mutual agreement and on amicable terms as of the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The court appointment of Dr Schindl will also end at this time and he agreed not to stand for election. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to thank Mr Oppermann and Dr Schindl for their contribution to the company"s successful development.

Dr Alexander Granderath, an independent management consultant and former long-standing managing director of the German companies of the ISS A/S Group, and Lars Wittan, Chief Investment Officer of Obotritia Capital KGaA and formerly a long-standing member of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE, will stand as candidates for election to the Supervisory Board.

Mr Wittan"s candidacy is based on a proposal by the major shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which holds 28.01% of the shares in the company according to the most recent voting rights notification.

If elected, Dr Granderath shall take on the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



