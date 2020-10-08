DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes two new Supervisory Board members to Annual General Meeting
2020. október 07., szerda, 14:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Dr Alexander Granderath, an independent management consultant and former long-standing managing director of the German companies of the ISS A/S Group, and Lars Wittan, Chief Investment Officer of Obotritia Capital KGaA and formerly a long-standing member of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE, will stand as candidates for election to the Supervisory Board.
Mr Wittan"s candidacy is based on a proposal by the major shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which holds 28.01% of the shares in the company according to the most recent voting rights notification.
If elected, Dr Granderath shall take on the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1139422
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1139422 07-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
