Quick start for integrated IT landscape - with "SAP on Microsoft Azure" by q.beyond

- Optimal IT mix of hybrid cloud structures for SME customers

- q.beyond one of few companies selected for Microsoft"s "SAP DCM Sprint" programme

Cologne, 8 October 2020 - Microsoft and q.beyond are to cooperate in migrating SAP systems to Microsoft"s public cloud Azure and have agreed a partnership for this purpose. The aim is to support SME customers as they move towards a forward-looking SAP S/4HANA solution and a fully integrated IT environment. q.beyond is a partner in Microsoft"s exclusive "SAP DCM (Datacenter Migration) Sprint" programme. This will enable q.beyond and its customers to benefit from features such as direct access to technical information from Microsoft.

Using hybrid cloud scenarios for digitalisation

"Small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly on the lookout for a suitable functional solution to make their ERP systems fit for the future and seamlessly integrate these into their existing IT landscapes", explains Thies Rixen, a member of the management at q.beyond. "We have nevertheless seen that many companies were disappointed by their first attempts at working with the public cloud. After all, to operate next-generation IT systems smoothly, you also need application and cloud expertise."

To address this, q.beyond is supporting its customers by offering the necessary expertise and drawing on its longstanding experience in digitalisation processes involving Cloud, SAP and IoT. It provides SME customers with the best mix of hybrid cloud structures - comprising public cloud resources such as Microsoft Azure and private cloud environments from q.beyond"s data centres. "This combination gives SME customers an ideal basis to go ahead with digitalisation projects at their own pace and in line with their own priorities", adds Rixen.

"We are delighted to gain q.beyond with its in-depth expertise in Microsoft, Office and Cloud topics as a partner. Together, we can deploy our expertise in the special needs of SME players, enabling them to benefit from cost savings and above all from the technological and competitive advantages provided by a modern and fully integrated IT environment", comments Oliver Gürtler, Azure Business Group Lead at Microsoft.

Public cloud predestined for test scenarios and next-generation SAP

Microsoft"s public cloud Azure is suitable for operating SAP systems, particularly in business projects such as merging companies or realigning process landscapes. One example: It enables SAP S/4HANA test scenarios to be initiated cost-effectively, in the shortest of timeframes, and without any need for companies to make advance investments in their own SAP operations infrastructures. This way, q.beyond has already supported its first customers in rapidly migrating their processes to SAP S/4HANA. Not only that, directly combining SAP and Azure technologies opens up new opportunities to innovate in the fields of data analytics and business intelligence.

About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 900 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and IoT.

q.beyond AG results from the rebranding of QSC AG in September 2020. With nationwide locations and its own certified data centres, it is one of Germany"s leading IT service providers.



