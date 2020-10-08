



DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG





/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend













Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share - Choice of cash or stock dividend for first time

















08.10.2020 / 18:16









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share -



Choice of cash or stock dividend for first time

- Dr Andreas Mattner elected as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Claus-Matthias Böge elected as new Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

- Conversion to registered shares

Duisburg, 8 October 2020 - This year"s Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG was held virtually today. All the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by a clear majority.

CHANGES IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Following the decision by the former Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Ms Bärbel Schomberg, not to stand for re-election after nine years on the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting elected the candidate proposed by the Supervisory Board, Ms Maria Teresa Dreo, Director of ARWAG Holding AG, Vienna, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Two employee representatives also left the Supervisory Board from the end of the Annual General Meeting. Their vacant seats were filled by new HAMBORNER employees.

The incumbent members representing the shareholders, Dr Andreas Mattner, Mr Claus-Matthias Böge, Mr Rolf Glessing, Mr Ulrich Graebner and Ms Christel Kaufmann-Hocker, were also re-elected to their offices for a further five years.

Ms Schomberg has been succeeded by the former Deputy Chairman Dr Andreas Mattner, who was elected at the Supervisory Board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting. Mr Claus-Matthias Böge is the new Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

DIVIDEND

Furthermore, today"s Annual General Meeting confirmed the dividend proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, and resolved a dividend for the 2019 financial year of €0.47 per share. Based on today"s XETRA closing price, this represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

With the approval of the Annual General Meeting, HAMBORNER will offer its shareholders a stock dividend for the first time this year. Shareholders interested in the straightforward reinvestment of their dividend entitlement can thus receive stock in HAMBORNER REIT AG instead of a cash dividend.

Shareholders interested will be informed by their custodian bank and have until 26 October 2020 to make their choice. The date on which the cash dividend will be paid and the new shares issued is expected to be 9 November 2020.

Further information on the stock dividend and a dividend calculator that can be used to calculate shareholders" individual entitlement to new shares can be found on the company"s website at https://www.hamborner.de/en/investor-relations/scrip-dividend.html.

CONVERSION TO REGISTERED SHARES

The conversion from bearer to registered shares proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board was likewise approved by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting. This is expected to take place as at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 or in the first quarter of 2021.

VOTING RESULTS

The results of the votes on the individual items of the agenda can be viewed on the company"s website at https://www.hamborner.de/en/investor-relations/general-shareholders-meeting.htm.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties as well as local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks, DIY stores and attractive high street properties in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainable dividend policy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

CONTACT

Christoph Heitmann



Head of Investor & Public Relations



Tel.: +49 203 54405-32



Fax: +49 203 54405-49



E-mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de



Web: www.hamborner.de