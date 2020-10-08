



London, UK, October 8, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from HSBC Bank plc:

Date of purchase

Number of



ordinary shares



purchased by the Company in the fourth and final settlement of the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme

Average price



per share (EUR)



in the fourth and final settlement of the



second tranche of



the 2019 Buyback



Programme*

Total number of



ordinary shares



purchased by the Company in the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback



Programme

Total number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company under the 2019 Buyback Programme

October 8, 2020

696,849

42.6342

2,036,705

5,171,600



The second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020 has, as planned, been concluded.

Under the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme, a cumulative total of 2,036,705 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 2.7% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019, at an average price of €34.3693 per share (being the average volume weighted average price during the period of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of €70,000,029.60.

The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Approval) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 11,457,321 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 15% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019). The total number of shares purchased by the Company under the 2019 Approval (first and second tranches of the 2019 Buyback Programme) is 5,171,600, corresponding to 6.8% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019, at an average price of €37.7059 and at an aggregate total cost of €195,000,052.55. No further ordinary shares will be purchased by the Company under the 2019 Approval.

The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2020 (the 2020 Approval) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 10,395,809 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 15% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at 25 March, 2020). There can be no certainty that any ordinary shares will be acquired by the Company under the 2020 Approval. The Company will consider any repurchases of ordinary shares during the next open period. The Company will announce the purchase of any tranche of ordinary shares under the 2020 Approval if and when it determines to make any such purchase.

Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available on the Company"s website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

*Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback



Programme (excluding the ordinary shares purchased and the price paid under the first, second



and third interim settlements).

About Dialog Semiconductor



Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.



Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006). For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

