DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.:Announcement related to the fourth and final settlement of the second tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback Programme).
2020. október 08., csütörtök, 18:30
London, UK, October 8, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from HSBC Bank plc:
The second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020 has, as planned, been concluded.
Under the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme, a cumulative total of 2,036,705 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 2.7% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019, at an average price of €34.3693 per share (being the average volume weighted average price during the period of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of €70,000,029.60.
The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Approval) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 11,457,321 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 15% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019). The total number of shares purchased by the Company under the 2019 Approval (first and second tranches of the 2019 Buyback Programme) is 5,171,600, corresponding to 6.8% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019, at an average price of €37.7059 and at an aggregate total cost of €195,000,052.55. No further ordinary shares will be purchased by the Company under the 2019 Approval.
The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2020 (the 2020 Approval) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 10,395,809 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 15% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at 25 March, 2020). There can be no certainty that any ordinary shares will be acquired by the Company under the 2020 Approval. The Company will consider any repurchases of ordinary shares during the next open period. The Company will announce the purchase of any tranche of ordinary shares under the 2020 Approval if and when it determines to make any such purchase.
Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available on the Company"s website at:
http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks
*Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback
Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries.
All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020
For further information please contact:
FTI Consulting London
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
About Dialog Semiconductor
Forward Looking Statements
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1139837
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1139837 08.10.2020
