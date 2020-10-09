DGAP-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures





GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY





Luxembourg, 8 October 2020 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG"), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, updates its outlook for the current financial year as a result of exceptionally strong trading in Q3.

It now expects to be profitable with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and achieve constant currency Net Merchandise Value ("NMV") growth of around 23%, delivering c.€1.9 billion NMV and c.€1.3 billion of revenue. Capex investment will be around €45 million. This guidance is based on the currency exchange rates at 30 September 2020. In its outlook statement published on 20 August 2020, GFG previously guided to constant currency NMV growth of c.20%, delivering c.€1.9 billion NMV and c.€1.3 billion of revenue. GFG expected to approach breakeven with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and capex investment of no more than €45 million.

The Company expects Q3 to be another Adjusted EBITDA-profitable and cash flow-positive quarter as a result of strong customer demand. Preliminary results indicate the following expected performance in Q3:

NMV growth on a constant currency basis of over 33%.



LATAM grew significantly ahead of the Group, while CIS and SEA were in line. ANZ grew less quickly than the Group, as a result of inventory shortages, but is expected to report positive growth for Q3.



Marketplace continued to be a strong driver of growth with its share of NMV increasing moderately compared to Q2.



Adjusted EBITDA profitability (low single digit margin), was enabled by strong gross margin and cost efficiencies.



Profitability, alongside disciplined working capital management and capex, resulted in another quarter of strong cash generation, and a pro-forma cash balance at 30 September of around €280 million.



GFG will publish its third quarter results on 12 November 2020 as scheduled.

All numbers presented in this release are unaudited and based on first preliminary indications (including a number of estimates). The final numbers may deviate from the numbers presented in this release.

Person making the notification: Andin Fonyonga, Group Head of Legal & Compliance.

KPI and financial definitions, including alternative performance measures are available in the H1 2020 Interim Management Report.

