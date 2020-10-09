





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















09.10.2020 / 12:30







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: October 28, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: October 28, 2020



Address:

DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 28, 2020Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q3_2020_D.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 28, 2020Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q3_2020_E.pdf

























09.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



