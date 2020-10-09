DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Preliminary EBITDA of EUR 456 million in Q3 2020 above market expectation; FY 2020 outlook updated
2020. október 09., péntek, 13:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
In the course of preparing the Q3 2020 interim statement for Covestro Group, preliminary Q3 key financial data deviate from capital market expectations, based on the average values of latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, published by Vara Research on October 7, 2020.
Therefore, Covestro provides already today the following preliminary key financial data from the Q3 2020 interim statement:
The Q3 2020 interim statement will be published on October 27, 2020.
As a consequence of the better than expected Q3 2020 results and a better than expected operational start into Q4 2020 Covestro adjusts its guidance for full year 2020 as follows:
The 2020 annual report will be published on February 23, 2021.
Forward-looking statements
This ad-hoc statement may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro"s public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
Contact for investors:
Ronald Köhler, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Contact for media:
Lars Boelke, Global Corporate Media Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 4206
E-mail: lars.boelke@covestro.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 214 60095098
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 214 60097002
|E-mail:
|ronald.koehler@covestro.com
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006062144
|WKN:
|606214
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1139946
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1139946 09-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
