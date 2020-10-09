





1. Details of issuer

Name:

RENK AG

Street:

Gögginger Straße 73

Postal code:

86159

City:

Augsburg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900HM39FWFTL7XN26



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

exercise of instruments



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Peder Prahl

Date of birth: 03 Nov 1964



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 Oct 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

90.18 %

0.00 %

90.18 %

7000000

Previous notification

0.00 %

76.00 %

76.00 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007850000

0

6312461

0 %

90.18 %

Total

6312461

90.18 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

-Peder Prahl

%

%

%

-Carezo (Guernsey) Limited

%

%

%

-Triton Investors GP SARL

%

%

%

-Triton Investors SCSp

%

%

%

-Triton InvestCo SARL

%

%

%

-Triton Managers V Limited

%

%

%

-Triton Fund V General Partner L.P.

%

%

%

-Triton Fund V L.P.

%

%

%

-Triton V S.à r.l. SICAV-RAIF

%

%

%

-Triton Masterluxco 5 SARL

%

%

%

-Rebecca LuxCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 29 SARL)

%

%

%

-Rebecca MidCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 30 SARL)

%

%

%

-Rebecca BidCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 31 SARL)

%

%

%

-Rebecca HoldCo GmbH

%

%

%

-Rebecca FinCo GmbH

%

%

%

-Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)

90.18 %

%

90.18 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Shares acquired under contract with Volkswagen Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH dated 30.01.2020 and takeover offer dated 10.03.2020. All shares in Carezo (Guernsey) Limited held by Addison Nominees Limited as trustee for Mr. Peder Prahl. All shares in Addison Nominees Limited held by Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited which (via Triton OpCo SARL) is an indirect subsidiary of Triton Investors SCSp.





Date

08 Oct 2020



