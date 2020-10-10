DGAP-Adhoc: Stabilus S.A.: Q4 of FY2020 stronger than anticipated - publication of preliminary revenue figures and adjusted EBIT margin

Koblenz/Luxembourg, October 9, 2020 - On the basis of preliminary figures, Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), has achieved a stronger fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended September 30, 2020) than previously anticipated. In particular, a recovery of the global light vehicle production contributed to this result. Correspondingly, on the basis of preliminary figures the company was able to generate revenues of 822 million Euro in fiscal 2020 at an adjusted EBIT margin of about 11.7 percent.



The most recent guidance published in the course of Stabilus"s Q3 results expected full year revenues of ca. 800 million Euro at an adjusted EBIT margin of approx. 11 percent.



Stabilus S.A. will publish its full preliminary figures for fiscal 2020 as planned on November 13, 2020.



