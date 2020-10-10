DGAP-Adhoc: Stabilus S.A.: Q4 of FY2020 stronger than anticipated - publication of preliminary revenue figures and adjusted EBIT margin
2020. október 09., péntek, 19:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Stabilus S.A.: Q4 of FY2020 stronger than anticipated - publication of preliminary revenue figures and adjusted EBIT margin
Koblenz/Luxembourg, October 9, 2020 - On the basis of preliminary figures, Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), has achieved a stronger fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended September 30, 2020) than previously anticipated. In particular, a recovery of the global light vehicle production contributed to this result. Correspondingly, on the basis of preliminary figures the company was able to generate revenues of 822 million Euro in fiscal 2020 at an adjusted EBIT margin of about 11.7 percent.
The most recent guidance published in the course of Stabilus"s Q3 results expected full year revenues of ca. 800 million Euro at an adjusted EBIT margin of approx. 11 percent.
Stabilus S.A. will publish its full preliminary figures for fiscal 2020 as planned on November 13, 2020.
# End of ad hoc announcement #
Investor Contact:
Press Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 286 770 1
|Fax:
|+352 286 770 99
|E-mail:
|info.lu@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
|WKN:
|A113Q5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1140087
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1140087 09-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
