DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Fyber N.V. publishes upgraded guidance for 2020, initial guidance for 2021 and preliminary financials for Q3 2020
2020. október 11., vasárnap, 11:30
Fyber N.V. publishes upgraded guidance for 2020, initial guidance for 2021 and
Key Facts
- Upgraded guidance, now expecting revenue between €185 million and €195 million for the full year 2020, representing YoY growth of above 55%, and a positive adjusted EBITDA
- Preliminary financials for Q3 2020: revenue up 95% compared to Q3 2019, driven by more than 10X YoY growth in programmatic video advertising
- Initial guidance for full year 2021: revenue above €250 million
Berlin, 11 October 2020 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading mobile advertising technology company, today published its new guidance for the full year 2020, based on strong growth in the main areas of business - programmatic trading and video advertising.
10X YoY growth in video advertising in Q3 2020 drives revenue growth & profitability
Upgraded guidance for 2020 & initial guidance for 2021
The impact on the Company"s business of new privacy settings by Apple to be released in 2021 with the new operating system iOS14 is uncertain as of today and therefore not accounted for in the current guidance. To minimize any impact stemming from this change, Fyber continues its efforts around contextual app targeting. The Company works with industry partners to establish a new standard around contextual targeting that guarantees privacy-aware yet effective programmatic advertising, driving performance and return on ad spend for marketers.
In another effort to mitigate a potential decrease in ad revenue for publishers on iOS14, Fyber FairBid is already prepared to operate with Apple"s SKAdNetwork, a method for validating advertiser app installations in the context of programmatic ad trading. For the first time, Fyber was a co-author of the technical specifications published by the IAB Tech Lab[2], setting the industry standard on how to adopt SKAdNetwork - a testament to Fyber"s technological edge and strong industry network.
Ziv Elul, CEO of Fyber, commented: "We achieved phenomenal growth in the first nine months of the year and started Q4, oftentimes the strongest quarter in advertising, with a strong momentum. Fyber grew from a leading display ad provider to a top performer across full-screen ad formats in a short period of time. For many of our clients, we advanced from a specialist provider to a key revenue contributor and we are working everyday to maintain and further accelerate this trend. The expected YoY growth of at least 55% in 2020 is proof of our potential to monetize on product investments and high-profile partnerships established over the last quarters."
###
About Fyber
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0014433377
|WKN:
|A2P1Q5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1140116
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1140116 11.10.2020
