1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Helmut
Nachname(n): Gassel

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG


b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006231004


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von Aktien im Rahmen des Infineon-Performance Share Plans zur Deckung von Steuern und Gebühren


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
25,497716 EUR 108518,28 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
25,497716 EUR 108518,28 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-06; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurt am Main (Xetra)
MIC: XETR














