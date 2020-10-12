





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















12.10.2020 / 17:39









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Reinhard

Nachname(n):

Ploss



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG





b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006231004





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von Aktien im Rahmen des Infineon-Performance Share Plans zur Deckung von Steuern und Gebühren





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

25,497716 EUR





180013,87 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

25,497716 EUR





180013,87 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-06; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Frankfurt am Main (Xetra)

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























12.10.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



