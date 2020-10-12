DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG english

2020. október 12., hétfő, 17:32















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.10.2020 / 17:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Hanebeck

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG


b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004


b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
25.497716 EUR 215583.19 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
25.497716 EUR 215583.19 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














12.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63169  12.10.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum