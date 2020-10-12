DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Bond


DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued


12-Oct-2020 / 18:57 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DIC Asset AG



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued



Frankfurt, October 12, 2020 - The management board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the "Company") today decided not to issue a corporate bond because, in the Company"s view, the commercial basis for the originally planned issuance is currently not sufficiently attractive.



DIC Asset AG



Management Board




Contact:


Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

Maintor

60311 Frankfurt am Main



Telephone: +49 69 9454858 - 1492

Email: ir@dic-asset.de






