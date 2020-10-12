

DIC Asset AG



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued



Frankfurt, October 12, 2020 - The management board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the "Company") today decided not to issue a corporate bond because, in the Company"s view, the commercial basis for the originally planned issuance is currently not sufficiently attractive.



Contact:





Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Neue Mainzer Straße 20



Maintor



60311 Frankfurt am Main



Telephone: +49 69 9454858 - 1492



Email: ir@dic-asset.de









