DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued
2020. október 12., hétfő, 18:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Bond
DIC Asset AG
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued
Frankfurt, October 12, 2020 - The management board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the "Company") today decided not to issue a corporate bond because, in the Company"s view, the commercial basis for the originally planned issuance is currently not sufficiently attractive.
DIC Asset AG
Management Board
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Telephone: +49 69 9454858 - 1492
Contact:
DIC Asset AG
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Str. 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@dic-asset.de
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1140389
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1140389 12-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]