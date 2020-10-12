DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe wird nicht weiter verfolgt

2020. október 12., hétfő, 18:57





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


DIC Asset AG: Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe wird nicht weiter verfolgt


12.10.2020 / 18:57 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



DIC Asset AG



Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 über Marktmissbrauch ("MAR")



DIC Asset AG: Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe wird nicht weiter verfolgt



Frankfurt, 12. Oktober 2020 - Der Vorstand der DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (die "Gesellschaft") hat heute beschlossen, von der geplanten Anleiheemission Abstand zu nehmen, da aus wirtschaftlichen Gründen die ursprünglich geplante Emission aus Unternehmenssicht derzeit nicht ausreichend attraktiv ist.



DIC Asset AG



Der Vorstand




Mitteilende Person und Kontakt:


Peer Schlinkmann



Leiter Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

Maintor

60311 Frankfurt am Main



Tel. +49 69 9454858 - 1492

E-Mail: ir@dic-asset.de





 







12.10.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de




























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-Mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indizes: S-DAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Börse Luxemburg
EQS News ID: 1140389





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



1140389  12.10.2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140389&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum