DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe wird nicht weiter verfolgt
2020. október 12., hétfő, 18:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
DIC Asset AG
Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 über Marktmissbrauch ("MAR")
DIC Asset AG: Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe wird nicht weiter verfolgt
Frankfurt, 12. Oktober 2020 - Der Vorstand der DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (die "Gesellschaft") hat heute beschlossen, von der geplanten Anleiheemission Abstand zu nehmen, da aus wirtschaftlichen Gründen die ursprünglich geplante Emission aus Unternehmenssicht derzeit nicht ausreichend attraktiv ist.
DIC Asset AG
Der Vorstand
Leiter Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 69 9454858 - 1492
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-Mail:
|ir@dic-asset.de
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Indizes:
|S-DAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Börse Luxemburg
|EQS News ID:
|1140389
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1140389 12.10.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]