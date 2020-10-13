DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S invest € 250 million in Evotec SE





13-Oct-2020 / 00:34 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S invest € 250 million in Evotec SE



Hamburg, Germany - Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) today announced that it resolved on a capital increase from its authorised capital without pre-emptive rights against cash. Evotec will issue a total of 11,478,315 new shares to Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S.

In this private capital increase, Mubadala Investment Company will invest € 200 million to subscribe 9,182,652 Evotec shares at a share price of € 21.7802 per share representing approx. 5.6% of outstanding shares. Evotec gains with Mubadala Investment Company a new long-term strategic oriented shareholder with extensive experience and expertise in the biotech industry. Evotec"s existing long-term shareholder Novo Holdings A/S will invest € 50 million to subscribe 2,295,663 shares of Evotec at a same share price to reinforce its ownership at approx. 11.0%, to secure financial flexibility for the Company.

The placement was made at 2.5% discount to the five-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of € 22.3387 prior to the Xetra closing auction on 12th October 2020. After the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company will increase to € 163,375,808 or 163,375,808 ordinary bearer shares.

While maintaining the business outlook 2020 unchanged, Evotec will be using the proceeds from the capital increase to pursue its unique strategy to become the global leading platform company for the modality-agnostic development of innovative first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutic approaches resulting in a very large co-owned pipeline.