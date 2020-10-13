DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information








13.10.2020 / 10:25



Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Share buyback - 1st Interim Reporting



In the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 09 October 2020, a number of 753,358 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 03 October 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 07 October 2020.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
10/07/2020 256,040 37.3680
10/08/2020 247,703 37.2201
10/09/2020 249,615 37.3283

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 09 October 2020 amounts to 753,358 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



Munich, 12 October 2020



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board















Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
