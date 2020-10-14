DGAP-Adhoc: VEDES AG: Corona-bedingte Firmenwertabschreibung im Großhandelsbereich in Höhe von 4,2 Mio. € führt zu nicht liquiditätswirksamer Ergebnisbelastung und dadurch zur Anpassung der Ergebnisprognose 2020

VEDES AG: Corona-bedingte Firmenwertabschreibung im Großhandelsbereich in Höhe von 4,2 Mio. € führt zu nicht liquiditätswirksamer Ergebnisbelastung und dadurch zur Anpassung der Ergebnisprognose 2020


13.10.2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST


Nürnberg, 13. Oktober 2020 - Aufgrund der Auswirkungen der Corona-Pandemie hat die VEDES AG im Großhandelsbereich die Werthaltigkeit des Firmenwertes überprüft. Aus diesem Impairment-Test resultierte eine Wertminderung in Höhe von 4,2 Mio. €, die das Ergebnis 2020 entsprechend belastet, aber nicht zu Liquiditätsabflüssen führt. Als Konsequenz der negativen wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise wird die Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2020 angepasst. Das Konzernergebnis vor Steuern (EBT) wird voraussichtlich zwischen -3 Mio. € und -4 Mio. € liegen. Für den Konzernumsatz wird Corona-bedingt ein Rückgang in einer Größenordnung zwischen 5 % und 10 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr erwartet. Ursprünglich wurden ein Umsatzanstieg im mittleren einstelligen Prozent-Bereich sowie ein gegenüber 2019 moderat steigendes Konzern-EBT prognostiziert. Nachdem bereits ein Kostensenkungsprogramm und Maßnahmen zur Sicherstellung der Liquidität in die Wege geleitet wurden, geht die VEDES AG davon aus, bereits im Geschäftsjahr 2021 wieder einen positiven Jahresüberschuss zu erzielen.

Kontakt:

Frank Ostermair / Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel.: 089/8896906-25

E-Mail: vedes@better-orange.de


Eva-Maria Kusch

VEDES AG

Tel.: 0911/6556-233

E-Mail: kusch@vedes.com










Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VEDES AG

Beuthener Straße 43

90471 Nürnberg

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)911 6556 0
Fax: +49 (0)911 6556 251
E-Mail: info@vedes.com
Internet: www.vedes.de
ISIN: DE000A2GSTP1
WKN: A2GSTP
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140572





 
