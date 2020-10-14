

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VEDES AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung





VEDES AG: Corona-bedingte Firmenwertabschreibung im Großhandelsbereich in Höhe von 4,2 Mio. € führt zu nicht liquiditätswirksamer Ergebnisbelastung und dadurch zur Anpassung der Ergebnisprognose 2020





13.10.2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Nürnberg, 13. Oktober 2020 - Aufgrund der Auswirkungen der Corona-Pandemie hat die VEDES AG im Großhandelsbereich die Werthaltigkeit des Firmenwertes überprüft. Aus diesem Impairment-Test resultierte eine Wertminderung in Höhe von 4,2 Mio. €, die das Ergebnis 2020 entsprechend belastet, aber nicht zu Liquiditätsabflüssen führt. Als Konsequenz der negativen wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise wird die Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2020 angepasst. Das Konzernergebnis vor Steuern (EBT) wird voraussichtlich zwischen -3 Mio. € und -4 Mio. € liegen. Für den Konzernumsatz wird Corona-bedingt ein Rückgang in einer Größenordnung zwischen 5 % und 10 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr erwartet. Ursprünglich wurden ein Umsatzanstieg im mittleren einstelligen Prozent-Bereich sowie ein gegenüber 2019 moderat steigendes Konzern-EBT prognostiziert. Nachdem bereits ein Kostensenkungsprogramm und Maßnahmen zur Sicherstellung der Liquidität in die Wege geleitet wurden, geht die VEDES AG davon aus, bereits im Geschäftsjahr 2021 wieder einen positiven Jahresüberschuss zu erzielen.



Kontakt:



Frank Ostermair / Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



Tel.: 089/8896906-25



E-Mail: vedes@better-orange.de





Eva-Maria Kusch



VEDES AG



Tel.: 0911/6556-233



E-Mail: kusch@vedes.com

















