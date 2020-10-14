





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Rolf

Nachname(n):

Glessing



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG





b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

ISIN:

DE000A289V94





b) Art des Geschäfts

Gewährung von 3.000 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2019





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0,00 EUR





0,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0,00 EUR





0,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-08; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



