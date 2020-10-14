



Approved prospectus of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. -Upgrade to Duesseldorf Stock Exchange Primary Market intended

- Increases Cryptology"s visibility and improves its access to international investors

- Underpins Cryptology"s ambition to be the leading European investor in crypto assets and blockchain related business models

- Inclusion to XETRA trading platform





Sliema, Malta, 13 October 2020 - Earlier today, the German federal financial supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) approved a prospectus in conjunction with the inclusion to trading of all outstanding shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c ("Cryptology") on the primary market segment (Primaermarkt) of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange (Boerse Duesseldorf). The application for the inclusion will be submitted during the course of today. The Shares are currently traded on the general open market (Freiverkehr) of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. The first day of trading on the primary market segment of the open market of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange is tentatively expected to be 20 October 2020.

On the back of the upgrade to the primary market segment, Cryptology also aims at listing its shares on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse) and being included in the XETRA trading of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse). Cryptology believes that this will enhance its profile and improve its brand recognition. Further, the upgrade will improve its access to international investors and diversify its shareholder base.

The inclusion is a logical step in Cryptology"s growth strategy and underpins Cryptology"s ambition to be the leading European investor into crypto assets and blockchain-related business models.

Jefim Gewit, CEO Cryptology, says: "The expected listing on the primary market segment will further strengthen our strong growth ambitions. Cryptology offers exposure for investors looking for a curated portfolio of blockchain-related companies. In addition, the inclusion in the XETRA trading of the German Stock Exchange will attract an increasing number of institutional investors. We look forward to intensifying our capital markets activities in this context."

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.:

Cryptology is a European investment company investing in blockchain companies and related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer"s family office Apeiron Investment Group, the company is the largest crypto venture holding in Europe. Cryptology both takes minority and majority stakes in crypto and blockchain related companies as well as in tokens and crypto currencies. Furthermore, Cryptology has a significant amount of fee-bearing assets under management.

