DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on 10 November 2020
2020. október 14., szerda, 15:11
P R E S S R E L E A S E
- Invitation for 10 November 2020, 12 p.m.
- Safety and health of all employees and shareholders are the top priority
The virtual Annual General Meeting will be convened on the basis of the German Act to Mitigate the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic Under Civil, Insolvency and Criminal Procedure Law of 27 March 2020, as the safety and health of all employees and shareholders remain the top priority given of the current rise in infections.
A solution regarding the size and composition of the Supervisory Board has been agreed between the company and the major shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which has a 28.01% stake according to the most recent voting rights notification.
The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live in audio and video format for duly registered shareholders and their authorised representatives via the restricted access AGM portal on the company"s website at https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annual-shareholder-meeting. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights either via the restricted access AGM portal, which will also be available on the day of the Annual General Meeting, or by post, fax or e-mail up to (and including) the day prior to the Annual General Meeting.
For additional information on the event, please see the company"s invitation to the Annual General Meeting that is expected to be published on 14 October 2020 online at https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annual-shareholder-meeting and in the Federal Gazette.
For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:
About Francotyp-Postalia:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1140676
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1140676 14.10.2020
